Arunachal CM, Deputy CM extend birthday wishes to Dalai Lama on his 91st birthday

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday, July 6, extended greetings to 14th Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 91st birthday, lauding his lifelong message of peace, compassion and harmony.

In a post on social media, Khandu wished the Tibetan spiritual leader good health, a long life and continued strength to guide the world through his enduring message of peace, compassion and harmony.

"Warm birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. May His Holiness be blessed with good health, long life and continued strength to guide the world with his timeless message of peace, compassion and harmony," the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also conveyed his greetings, describing the Dalai Lama as a global symbol of peace, compassion, wisdom and harmony.

"My heartfelt greetings to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on his birthday. A global symbol of peace, compassion, wisdom, and harmony, His Holiness has inspired generations with his message of kindness, non-violence, and human values," Mein said, wishing him good health, a long life and continued strength to guide humanity towards peace and mutual understanding.

Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing also extended his greetings, describing the Dalai Lama as a global beacon of compassion, wisdom and peace.

Tasing said the Tibetan spiritual leader's teachings of love, non-violence and universal brotherhood have inspired generations and wished him a long, healthy and fulfilling life so that his message continues to guide humanity towards peace, harmony and compassion.