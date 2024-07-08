Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja, attended a presentation by the Department of Urban Affairs on July 8. The meeting, chaired by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, marked his inaugural visit to the state since assuming office a gesture appreciated for commencing his tour in the 'Land of the Rising Sun.'

Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated, "Attended a presentation by the Department of Urban Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, alongside Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein Ji and Hon’ble Minister for Urban Affairs, Balo Raja Ji."

Highlighting the importance of the visit, Chief Minister Khandu added, "The meeting, chaired by Hon’ble Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Ji, marks his first visit to the state after assuming office—a commendable gesture starting his tour in the land of the rising sun. Together, we are committed to driving urban growth and ensuring a brighter, sustainable future for all Arunachalees."

The meeting had discussions on the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh. "We discussed on the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh. Our ongoing projects are making steady progress, and we are committed to overcoming any challenges to expedite their completion. These projects are not only vital for meeting the state's power needs but also for contributing to the national grid and boosting our economy", added Khandu.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Khandu emphasized, "We reviewed the Comprehensive Scheme of Transmission & Distribution and the revamped distribution sector scheme. These measures are essential for fortifying our power infrastructure and ensuring reliable electricity supply to every household in Arunachal Pradesh."