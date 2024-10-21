Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on October 21 discussed the strategic direction and future roadmap of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in the state.

The discussions were held after former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Subhash Kumar, who is currently serving as the Chairman, Board of Governors, NIT paid a courtesy call on CM Khandu.

The Arunachal CM exalted the institute's efforts in boosting the technical and industrial growth of the region.

He also highlighted NIT's focus on the development of the Northeast.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Khandu extended best wishes to the institute and its team, stating, "NIT Arunachal, a premier engineering institution, aims to contribute to the technical and industrial growth of the region, especially focusing on the development needs of the North Eastern states of India. My best wishes are with NIT, Arunachal and its team."

