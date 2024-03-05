Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu distributed cheques worth Rs 219.18 crore today as land compensation to 96 families of Shi Yomi district, for the construction of a 700 MW Tato II hydroelectric project over the Siyom river by NEEPCO

The project being executed by NEEPCO will provide opportunities to the people of Shi Yomi district bordering China.

Along with the Tato II project, the work on 240 MW Heo and 186 MW Tato I projects will commence this year.

Local Mla Mechukha cum Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona, Deputy commissioner of Shi yomi district Liyi Bagra and NEEPCO officials were present on the occasion.



Also Read: NHPC confirms safety of hydro projects in Arunachal Pradesh

In light of recent concerns over the safety of mega hydro projects, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, the NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) has issued a press release reassuring the public of the safety measures in place. The statement comes amidst growing apprehensions following the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) incident in the Teesta Valley in October 2023.

The Teesta Valley incident, characterized by a GLOF event originating from South Lhonak Lake, prompted a reevaluation of dam safety protocols. However, NHPC stated the technical disparities between the Teesta Basin and the regions housing their projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

NHPC stated that most glacial lakes in Subansiri, Siang, and Dibang river catchments are located in distant Chinese territories, minimizing the threat of GLOF-induced floods to NHPC projects. Furthermore, the topographic and catchment characteristics of Arunachal Pradesh differ significantly from those of the Teesta Basin, mitigating the risk of similar events.