Arunachal CM, Dy CM extend Good Friday greetings

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on April 3 extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Good Friday, urging them to reflect on the values of sacrifice, forgiveness and moral courage.

In a post on X, Khandu said the day is not only about remembrance but also about introspection.

“Good Friday is not just about remembrance, but about introspection. A reminder that strength lies in restraint, dignity in sacrifice, and victory in moral courage,” he said.

Mein also conveyed his wishes, calling on people to reflect on the message of love, forgiveness and redemption associated with the day.

“On this solemn occasion of Good Friday, let us reflect on the sacrifice of Lord Jesus Christ and the profound message of love, forgiveness and redemption,” he said.

Good Friday, observed by Christians across the world, commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and is marked by prayers, church services and reflection.