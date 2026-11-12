Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the families of those killed in a devastating fire at Parsi-Parlo in Kurung Kumey district.

The fire reportedly destroyed around 20 residential houses, leaving several families homeless. Preliminary information suggests that at least two people lost their lives, while reports of missing family members have added to the concerns.

In a post on X, Khandu described the incident as heartbreaking and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for strength and courage for everyone affected by the tragedy.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the efforts of the local administration, police, fire services, emergency responders, volunteers and residents who assisted in responding to the incident. He urged the concerned authorities to ensure all necessary assistance reaches the affected families.

The identities of the deceased and the cause of the fire are yet to be established.