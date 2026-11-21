Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed gratitude to all those involved in the exposition of the sacred Piprahwa Relics of Bhagwan Shakyamuni Buddha in the state, as the relics conclude their exposition and depart.

In a post on X, Khandu said the exposition had left behind cherished memories, profound spiritual experiences and blessings that would remain with the people for generations.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Indian Air Force, supporting institutions, the Dalai Lama, spiritual leaders, monks and others who contributed to making the sacred exposition possible.

Khandu also expressed hope that the blessings of Bhagwan Shakyamuni Buddha would continue to guide Arunachal Pradesh towards peace, unity and prosperity, wishing happiness and freedom from suffering for all sentient beings.