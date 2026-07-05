Arunachal CM extends Dree Festival greetings, prays for bountiful harvest

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 5 extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the Apatani community and the people of the state on the occasion of the Dree Festival.

In a post shared on X, Khandu highlighted the cultural and agricultural significance of the festival and wished for a season of abundant harvests, timely rainfall and prosperity.

"On the joyous occasion of Dree Festival, I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to the Apatani community and to all the people of Arunachal Pradesh. As we come together in a spirit of unity and devotion, let's pray for a bountiful harvest, timely rains, and protection for our crops. May the spirit of Dree bring abundant harvests, peace, prosperity, and happiness to every home," the Chief Minister said.

Describing Dree as a celebration of the Apatani community's enduring agricultural traditions, Khandu said the festival reflects the values of harmony with nature, unity and gratitude.

Celebrated annually in the Ziro Valley, the Dree Festival is one of Arunachal Pradesh's most prominent agricultural festivals, during which the Apatani community offers prayers for good rainfall, protection of crops and a prosperous harvest season.