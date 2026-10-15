Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his greetings on the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA), themed “Honouring Legacy, Inspiring Youths”.

Marking 50 years of the organisation, Khandu highlighted the important role of the Nyishi community in the progress and development of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said ANYA must continue to serve as a platform for responsible youth leadership, preservation of Nyishi culture and traditions, promotion of education and entrepreneurship, and constructive engagement in addressing social challenges as it looks towards the next 50 years.

Khandu also emphasised the need for the younger generation to draw inspiration from the legacy of their forefathers while embracing knowledge, innovation and responsibility.

He expressed hope that the golden milestone would inspire Nyishi youth to contribute towards building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Arunachal Pradesh.