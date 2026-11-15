Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 15 extended greetings to the Aka community on the occasion of Nyethrii Dow, an annual festival celebrated by the indigenous community of the state.

In a post on X, Khandu wished the community peace, happiness, good health and prosperity. He expressed hope that benevolent spirits would shower their blessings on the people on the festive occasion.

Nyethrii Dow is an important traditional festival of the Aka community, also known as the Hrusso, primarily residing in the western parts of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly West Kameng district.

Celebrated after the harvest season, the festival is associated with purification and renewal. The term ‘Nyethrii’ refers to a village or inhabited place, while ‘Dow’ means cleansing. The observance involves cleaning villages and purifying water sources, symbolising the removal of evil influences and the renewal of community life.

The festival also brings the community together through traditional dances, music, cultural performances and offerings of the first harvested grains to ancestral spirits and deities. Prayers are offered for peace, good health, prosperity and a good harvest.