Arunachal CM extends wishes for Universal Compassion Cup 2026 ahead of Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his best wishes to the Jang Shengzam Brothers Youth Association for organizing the Universal Compassion Cup 2026 (3rd Edition) football tournament.

The opening ceremony of the tournament is scheduled to be held on June 21 as part of the celebrations marking the 91st Birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

In a message, Khandu expressed hope that the tournament would inspire young people to uphold the values of compassion, peace, unity, and friendship, principles that His Holiness has championed throughout his life.

The Chief Minister also wished the organizers and participants success, stating that sporting events such as the Universal Compassion Cup play an important role in promoting harmony, youth engagement, and community spirit.