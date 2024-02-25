Arunachal Pradesh witnessed the formal joining of two Congress legislators and two leaders of the National People's Party (NPP) into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The leaders joined the party during a function held at the state BJP office.

Among the prominent entrants into the BJP fold were Congress legislators Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong, along with NPP stalwarts Mutchu Mithi, former State President of NPP, and Gokar Basar.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, expressing his elation, took to the microblogging site to extend a warm welcome to the new members. He stated their faith in the principles of good governance championed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi as a driving force behind their decision to join the BJP.

The Chief Minister underlined Prime Minister Modi's transformative leadership, centered around the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', which has resonated with the people and brought about positive change across the nation.

Their induction into the BJP is expected to bolster the party's presence in their respective constituencies and further strengthen its foothold in Arunachal Pradesh. The move comes as a strategic boost to the BJP's ambitions in the state ahead of upcoming elections.

The formal joining ceremony was attended by Honorable State President Biyuram Wahge and Lok Sabha Election In-charge of the state Ashok Singhal among other party dignitaries.