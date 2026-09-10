Arunachal CM felicitates 30 meritorious students under Golden Jubilee Awards
Chief Minister Pema Khandu felicitated 30 meritorious students from Classes III to XII under the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award. He said the recognition should inspire more young people in Arunachal Pradesh to dream big and pursue academic excellence.
- The awards recognised students from Classes III to XII statewide
- Awardees came from both government and private schools across Arunachal Pradesh
- The Golden Jubilee award was conceived by the Directorate of Elementary Education
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu felicitated 30 state-level meritorious students from Classes III to XII for their academic performance and hard work during the 2024–25 academic session.
The recognition was conferred under the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award (GJMSA), an initiative conceived under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, to honour academic excellence and encourage students to strive for higher achievements.
The awardees represent both government and private schools across the state, covering students from Classes III to XII.
Khandu said recognising excellence goes beyond presenting an award, as such initiatives can inspire young minds to aim higher and motivate other students to pursue academic excellence.
Congratulating all 30 awardees, the Chief Minister expressed hope that their achievements would inspire many more young people across Arunachal Pradesh to dream big, work hard and strive for excellence.
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