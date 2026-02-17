Arunachal CM felicitates national gold medalist Akbari Khatoon from Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated and felicitated Akbari Khatoon of Tawang for clinching the National Gold Medal in the 56 kg category at the WPC National Powerlifting Championship 2026 held in Noida.

Born and brought up in Tawang and fluent in Monpa, Akbari delivered an outstanding performance with lifts of 110 kg in Squat, 42.5 kg in Bench Press, and 117.5 kg in Deadlift, securing the top honour at the national level.

From being a District Champion to earning the title of State Strong Woman and now emerging as a National Champion, her remarkable journey reflects dedication, resilience, and hard work. With this victory, she has also earned the opportunity to represent India at the international level.

Chief Minister Khandu lauded her achievement, stating that her success has made Arunachal Pradesh proud and will inspire young athletes across the state to pursue excellence in sports. He extended his best wishes for her future competitions and many more victories ahead.