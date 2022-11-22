Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 22 flagged off 30 mobile veterinary units in order to provide medical facilities to cattle as a part of measures towards the welfare and protection of their lives.

The Arunachal CM was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture of Arunachal Pradesh Tage Taki and other officers of the department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary, and Dairy development.

Speaking on the occasion, Taki informed India Today NE that these 30 vehicles will go throughout the state to provide medical treatment to the cattle, and animals.

“These are not sponsored vehicles but a grant in aid from the Government of India, we are establishing call centres in various districts of Arunachal and presently the helpline number given to us is 1962. So from wherever we get calls related to medical treatment requirements for animals these MV Units will reach to provide treatment and even operation can be carried out inside these vehicles if required, ” Taki added.

Commenting on the shortage of veterinary doctors and defunct veterinary clinics across the state, Taki further said that already in five districts defunct veterinary clinics got reconstructed with basic facilities and in a phased manner other clinics will be renovated.

''Government is working on it, recruitment of veterinary doctors is also under process,'' he added.

He also said that the veterinary department will incur oil expenses and other maintenance work for these 30 vehicles.

The agriculture minister further said that this is the best programme to assist farmers and dairy owners to take care of their dairy animals' health at the right time.

Taki urged the farmer’s community and dairy owners to utilize these Mobile veterinary vehicles for all veterinary services by calling Toll free Animal Helpline Number 1962.