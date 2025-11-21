Arunachal CM flags ‘massive misuse’ of land compensation funds, urges CBOs to lead anti-corruption crusade

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday issued a strong warning against corruption, stating that preliminary findings into alleged irregularities in land compensation along the Lada–Sarli stretch of the Frontier Highway indicate “massive misuse” of funds.

Speaking at the 14th General Conference of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) at Koloriang in Kurung Kumey district, Khandu said taxpayers’ money must be protected and accountability enforced. “Whose money is it? It belongs to the taxpayers of this country. The Centre invests thousands of crores for Arunachal’s development, and we cannot allow a few individuals to derail progress,” he said, adding that strict action will follow once the inquiry is completed.

Calling the Frontier Highway a transformative project for the frontier districts, Khandu expressed regret that the alleged irregularities had already pushed back timelines. He urged community-based organisations (CBOs) across the state to spearhead a strong movement against corruption and the rising money culture.

With panchayat and municipal elections approaching, the chief minister appealed to CBOs, NGOs and student groups to intensify campaigns against electoral malpractices. As the apex body of Arunachal’s largest tribe, he said, NES carries a “big brother” responsibility in guiding and uniting the state’s 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes.

“In a state as diverse as ours, organisations like NES are crucial to strengthening unity in diversity, our greatest strength,” he said, commending the society’s work in education, youth empowerment, cultural preservation and social reform.

Khandu also welcomed the inclusion of an environmental preservation session in the conference, calling it “timely and essential”. Expressing concern over rampant hill-cutting—particularly in the Itanagar Capital Region—he urged the community to promote terrain-friendly construction practices.

On the issue of illegal immigrants, Khandu said government reviews had exposed loopholes in the existing Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. “We are working to fully digitise the ILP system, plug gaps, ensure accountability, and make employers responsible for migrant labour,” he added.

Reiterating concerns over rising youth unemployment, the chief minister called for promoting dignity of labour. “Unless our youth understand that no job is small, the inflow of migrant workers will continue and affect our demographic balance,” he said.

Khandu urged NES and other CBOs to support the government’s efforts to improve education standards, fight the growing menace of drug abuse, and ensure transparency in development works across the state.



(Inputs from PTI)