To cater to the high-end travellers willing to explore Arunachal CM Pema Khandu on February 15 launched six Tourism Caravans which are equipped with all modern amenities.

The Caravans will let tourists visit far-flung spots without bothering about a place to stay.

Tourists can now come to indulge in self-drive tours to feel the beauty of the hills, diverse culture and traditions of Arunachal.

Chief minister Pema Khandu talking to the media stated, "Today we had added a new chapter in the Arunachal tourism sector as we flagged off 6 caravan vehicles, this project is the initiative of the department of tourism. Arunachal Pradesh is very huge in terms of land mass and one of the most beautiful states in the country so to promote tourism we launched this project and the number of these vehicles will increase in near future, the new policy is underway regarding these six caravan vehicles and soon these will be given to tourism entrepreneurs on lease basis" CM added.

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Tourism minister Nakap Nalo highlighted the facilities provided in these caravan vehicles and informed that tourists can avail of facilities like a kitchen, bathroom, bed, tv, and sofa.

Regarding the renovation of tourist spots, Nalo informed that the tourism department is working according to jurisdiction, regarding infrastructure government is making infrastructure on a need basis by identifying important destinations.



Nalo informed that now as the connectivity issues are being solved like airports, railways, highways, and Trans highways and improved the tourist inflow in the state will also increase and it will be a big industry to provide a livelihood to the citizens.