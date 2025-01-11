Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday, January 11 flagged off a groundbreaking expedition to raft the entire length of the Brahmaputra River within Indian territory. Organized by the Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), the month-long journey will span 916 kilometers, starting from Gelling in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district on January 14 and concluding at Hatsingimari in Assam’s Dhubri district on February 14.

During a ceremonial event, Khandu, who serves as the vice president of NIMAS, extended his blessings and praised the team’s dedication. NIMAS Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal briefed the Chief Minister about the expedition’s objectives, including promoting adventure tourism, fostering environmental awareness, and encouraging youth participation in adventure sports.

“This historic journey exemplifies the indomitable human spirit and sets the stage for river rafting as a major adventure sport in India,” remarked defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat. The statement also emphasized the expedition's dual focus on adventure and environmental consciousness.

Taking to social media, Khandu lauded the initiative, writing, “Pushing the boundaries of adventure, NIMAS is all set to script history with a record-breaking 916-km rafting expedition on the Brahmaputra River!” He highlighted the route’s unique challenges, traversing one of the world’s most majestic and demanding river systems.