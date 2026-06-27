Arunachal CM flags off Operation Arunoday to boost frontier tourism

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu flagged off Operation Arunoday, a unique civil-military initiative aimed at promoting adventure tourism while strengthening the development of the state's frontier regions.

The expedition, jointly undertaken by the Indian Army and the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), seeks to open the trekking route from Thingbu village to Bajrang Peak (5,583 metres) in Tawang district.

Sharing the development, Khandu said the future of Arunachal's frontier lies not only in safeguarding its borders but also in enabling people to experience the region responsibly.

He said the initiative will unlock the adventure tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, create new livelihood opportunities for local communities, and bring greater visibility to the state's remote frontier areas.

The Chief Minister wished the expedition team a safe and successful mission, expressing confidence that Operation Arunoday would contribute to sustainable tourism and inclusive development in the border region.