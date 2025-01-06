Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Si Donyi, honouring the harmony between humanity and nature.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Arunachal chief minister reiterated the importance of the vibrant festival.

Lauding the spirital unity in the state, CM Khandu stated, "This iconic festival reflects the deep cultural heritage so religiously preserved by the Tagin Tribe and the spiritual unity of our state, symbolising peace and well-being for all."

Further, the Arunachal chief minister added, Let us live, thrive, and smile in harmony with nature and the spirit of inclusivity. May the divine energies of Si Donyi guide us toward a future filled with joy, prosperity, peace, and togetherness."

Earlier, CM Khandu held discussions with Inspector General of North East Frontier, Amitabh Gupta over key security issues along the international border.

Discussions covered key issues like border security, Vibrant Villages Programme, MoU for local produce, polyhouse cultivation at BOPs.

Moreover, the official and the Arunachal CM also discussed strengthening ties with the local community.