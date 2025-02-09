Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed happiness over the Bharatiya Janata Party's historic mandate in the Delhi Assembly elections. He highlighted the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reaffirmed his commitment to the party's guarantees and assured that the 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' model will ensure all-round growth for the capital city.

On his official X handle, CM Khandu stated that PM Modi, in his address from the BJP headquarters, reiterated the party's dedication to revitalizing the Yamuna River, creating world-class infrastructure, and fostering a clean, safe, and enabling environment for Delhi’s citizens.

"In his address from the BJP HQ, Shri Modi reiterated BJP’s commitment to revitalise Yamuna river, ensure world-class infrastructure and create a clean, safe and enabling environment for the citizens. He expressed his special gratitude to mahila shakti and middle class," he wrote on X.

Celebrating the historic mandate to BJP in Delhi, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji reaffirmed his guarantees and assured that our model of Sabka Sath & Sabka Vikas will ensure all-round growth of the Capital city. In his address from the @BJP4India HQ, Shri Modi reiterated BJP’s… pic.twitter.com/BGYGlTvFKR — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 9, 2025

Furthermore, Chief Minister Khandu praised the electric atmosphere at the event, where the enthusiasm of party workers echoed with chants of support for PM Modi.

He also described the evening of February 8 as one that BJP workers will cherish for years to come, as the party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections comes after a long 27-year hiatus.

"February 8, 2025 ~ An evening every karyakartas in BJP will cherish for a long time to come, for this opportunity of watching the party winning Delhi Assembly has come after a long hiatus of 27 years," CM Khandu tweeted.