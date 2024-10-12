In a significant development for Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his gratitude and appreciation following the virtual inauguration of 75 infrastructure projects by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Of these, 18 projects are located in Arunachal Pradesh, including three roads, 14 bridges, and one helipad, all aimed at enhancing the region's connectivity.

Taking to social media, CM Khandu acknowledged the pivotal role played by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in executing these projects, which were developed under the aegis of BRO’s Project Vartak, Arunank, Brahmank, and Udayak. He praised the tireless efforts of these teams in ensuring high-quality infrastructure development across the state.

"I am deeply grateful to Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh Ji for his leadership and the tremendous work undertaken by the BRO in Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu stated. He also highlighted the transformative impact of these projects on the state’s connectivity, which has seen rapid advancement under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This marks yet another milestone in Arunachal’s journey toward unprecedented growth in the connectivity sector," Khandu added, emphasizing the state’s ongoing infrastructure development. The newly inaugurated projects are expected to significantly improve access to remote regions, further strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic and economic position.

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