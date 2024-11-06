A new mycotrophic species of orchid, Gastrodia lohitensis has been identified in Arunachal Pradesh, marking an addition to the Orchidaceae family which was recently classified as "endangered" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Terming the achievement as an "exciting discovery" on his official X handle, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that the species is named after the Lohit district.

It may be mentioned the the Gastrodia lohitensis was collected in Arunachal's Lohit.

The Arunachal chief minister stated on X, "This discovery adds to the rich biodiversity of our region and highlights the importance of conservation".

🌱 Exciting Discovery in Arunachal Pradesh! 🌱



A new mycotrophic species of the genus Gastrodia (Orchidaceae), Gastrodia lohitensis, has been discovered in the pristine landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh! This remarkable species, distinguished by its unique white flowers and… pic.twitter.com/khxwzux8ov — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 6, 2024

The species is distinguished by its unique flowers and parallelly arranged oblong-linear calli along the labellum, it was further informed.

Furthermore, exalting the discovery, CM Khandu also congratulated Dr. Krishna Chowlu and the entire team at the Botanical Survey of India, Arunachal.

Gastrodia lohitensis, the species of leafless orchid discovered in the bamboo thickets of Lohit flourishes without sunlight and relies on fungi in leaf litter for nutrients.

It is found only in dense bamboo canopies near Tezu.

Gastrodia lohitensis has unique features like linear calli and ridged flower lips, distinguishing it from similar species in Southeast Asia.