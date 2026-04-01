Arunachal CM hails twin recognition for Donyi Polo airport, calls it milestone for regional connectivity

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday, April 1 welcomed the twin recognitions conferred on Donyi Polo Airport, describing them as a reflection of the state’s growing aviation infrastructure and improved regional connectivity.



The airport, located at Hollongi near Itanagar, has been honoured with the ‘Best Airport under RCS-UDAN’ Award and has also secured a provisional four-star rating under the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) framework.



In a post on X, Khandu congratulated the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and all stakeholders involved in the development and operations of the airport. He said the recognition underscores the strengthening of regional air connectivity in the frontier state.



“Airport officials of the Donyi Polo Airport today proudly showcased the ‘Best Airport under RCS-UDAN’ Award, an achievement that reflects the growing strength of regional connectivity in our state,” the chief minister said.



He termed the dual recognition a “proud moment” for Arunachal Pradesh, adding that it highlights the transformative impact of enhanced aviation infrastructure in linking remote regions with the rest of the country.



Khandu further noted that the provisional four-star GRIHA rating reflects the airport’s commitment to sustainability and environmentally responsible infrastructure. The GRIHA certification, developed by The Energy and Resources Institute with support from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, evaluates buildings on parameters such as energy efficiency, environmental impact, and sustainable resource use.



The ‘Best Airport under RCS-UDAN’ Award is conferred by the AAI to recognise airports that demonstrate excellence in promoting regional connectivity under the Centre’s UDAN scheme. The initiative aims to make air travel affordable and enhance connectivity to remote and underserved regions, particularly in the Northeast.



Expressing appreciation for all agencies and officials involved, Khandu credited their efforts for achieving the twin milestones. “Heartiest congratulations to AAI and all stakeholders for this dual recognition, and sincere thanks to all officials and stakeholders who made it possible,” he added.