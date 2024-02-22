Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of the continuation of the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), a centrally sponsored scheme.

The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of FMPAB with a total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore for a period of 5 years from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

"I welcome Union Cabinet's approval on the continuation of centrally sponsored scheme, Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), with total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore for a period of 5 years from 2021-22 to 2025-26", Khandu posted on X on February 22.