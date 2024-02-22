Arunachal CM hails union cabinet decision to continue FMBAP scheme
The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of FMPAB with a total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore for a period of 5 years from 2021-22 to 2025-26.
Advertisement
Arunachal CM hails union cabinet decision to continue FMBAP scheme
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of the continuation of the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), a centrally sponsored scheme.
The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of FMPAB with a total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore for a period of 5 years from 2021-22 to 2025-26.
"I welcome Union Cabinet's approval on the continuation of centrally sponsored scheme, Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), with total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore for a period of 5 years from 2021-22 to 2025-26", Khandu posted on X on February 22.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today