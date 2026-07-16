Arunachal CM hands appointment letters to 111 PGT recruits, urges teachers to lead education reforms

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 16 felicitated and handed over appointment orders to 111 successful candidates of the Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) Examination-2025, urging them to become catalysts for educational transformation in the state.

Addressing the newly appointed teachers at an official ceremony organised by the General Administration Department, Khandu congratulated them on joining what he described as one of the most important professions and called upon them to inspire future generations.

The Chief Minister also lauded the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for conducting the recruitment process in a transparent, efficient and time-bound manner.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on governance reforms, Khandu said the state government had overhauled its recruitment system by establishing the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) and restructuring the APPSC to eliminate loopholes and strengthen institutional transparency.

"Today, both institutions have become symbols of transparency and merit-based recruitment," he said.

Highlighting the growing success of women in competitive examinations, Khandu expressed satisfaction over the outstanding performance of female candidates.

"It is heartening to see that our daughters are consistently excelling in competitive examinations. Whether at home, in society or in public service, women in Arunachal Pradesh are leading from the front. The future of Arunachal is undoubtedly in safe hands," he remarked.

The Chief Minister said Arunachal Pradesh possesses exceptional talent across academics, sports, music and other fields, pointing to the state's improved performance in the National Games, where it has emerged as the second-best performing state in the Northeast.

Emphasising teamwork as the key to development, Khandu credited elected representatives, civil servants, technocrats, Panchayati Raj Institutions, community organisations and citizens for the state's progress.

Welcoming the teachers into government service, Khandu reiterated that quality education remains central to Arunachal's development. He acknowledged that although the number of schools expanded significantly after statehood and the implementation of the Right to Education Act, inadequate planning had affected educational standards.

"Our focus today is not merely on increasing the number of schools but on ensuring quality education through better infrastructure, adequate manpower and improved learning outcomes," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government's flagship Mission Shikshit Arunachal-2029, describing it as the roadmap for comprehensive educational reforms. Under the mission, more than 600 schools have already been rationalised, while district-wise consultations have been completed to identify additional schools for merger and consolidation.

He said the state aims to establish well-equipped model schools with quality infrastructure, adequate teaching staff, hostel facilities where required, and an environment that encourages academic excellence.

Calling on the new teachers to serve as mentors and role models, Khandu urged them to motivate students to dream big and prepare for a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world.

"You are not merely teachers; you are guides and role models. Along with imparting knowledge, your responsibility is to motivate students to realise their potential and prepare them for future challenges," he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state's scholarship programme for students securing admission to the world's top 150 universities under the QS World University Rankings. He said the government bears up to 70-75 per cent of educational expenses for eligible students pursuing technical disciplines under various scholarship schemes.

"Many students from Arunachal Pradesh are now studying in some of the world's finest universities. They will return with global knowledge and skills that will greatly benefit our state," he said.

Describing Arunachal Pradesh as one of India's most resource-rich states with immense potential in hydropower, agriculture, tourism and mining, Khandu said sincere and dedicated efforts from every citizen could transform the state into one of the country's leading performers.

According to official figures, 5,774 candidates applied for the PGT Examination-2025. Of these, 5,726 appeared for the preliminary examination, 1,356 qualified for the mains, 337 reached the interview stage, and 131 candidates were finally selected.

The recruitment notification was issued on August 10, 2025. The preliminary examination was held on November 2, 2025, followed by the mains on February 11 and 12, 2026, while interviews were conducted between May 18 and 28, 2026.