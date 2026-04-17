Arunachal CM hands appointment orders to 461 CSLE 2025 recruits, lauds merit-based selection

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 17, felicitated and handed over appointment orders to 461 successful candidates of the Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2025 at a formal ceremony in Itanagar, highlighting the importance of a transparent and merit-based recruitment system.

A total of 47,132 candidates had appeared for the highly competitive examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board for Group C and Group D posts across 26 departments, including seven Deputy Commissioners’ offices. Congratulating the appointees, Khandu credited their success to hard work, dedication, and perseverance, while also acknowledging the support of their families.

The Chief Minister lauded APSSB for ensuring fairness and integrity in recruitment, noting that the board has emerged as a key institution in strengthening governance and has earned ISO certification for its systems. He recalled that reforms introduced under his leadership have created a level playing field where merit and competence determine selection.

Emphasising the critical role of government employees, Khandu said they form the backbone of governance and are responsible for delivering services to citizens. He expressed confidence that the newly inducted workforce would contribute to building an efficient, responsive, and people-centric administration.

Highlighting a significant achievement, he noted that candidates from the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) category secured 39 unreserved seats in the general category, reflecting rising competitiveness among local aspirants. He also announced that the state government would introduce reservation provisions for Agniveer recruits after completion of their tenure.

Calling on the recruits to uphold high standards of public service, Khandu urged them to work with compassion, humility, and professionalism. He also encouraged them to adapt to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, with plans to introduce technology-driven training modules.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to good governance, the Chief Minister said merit, hard work, and honesty remain non-negotiable, expressing confidence that the new recruits will contribute towards the vision of a developed Arunachal by 2047.