Arunachal CM heads Phase-I district-wise review exercise to strengthen governance

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on May 13 headed the Phase-I district-wise review exercise launched by the Arunachal Pradesh government to assess governance, administrative preparedness and public service delivery across newly created districts of the state.

The intensive four-hour review meeting focused on the districts of Kamle, Lower Siang, Pakke Kessang, Lepa Rada, Shi Yomi, Keyi Panyor and Bichom.

The review examined manpower shortages, department-wise vacancies, infrastructure requirements, policy-related concerns needing state intervention and the overall preparedness of the districts to ensure effective governance and improved public service delivery.

Valuable discussions were held with elected legislators, Deputy Commissioners and Heads of Departments of the respective districts to identify key challenges and measures needed for strengthening administrative functioning at the grassroots level.

According to officials, the district-wise review exercise will continue through Phase-IV and cover all districts of Arunachal Pradesh with the objective of building a stronger, more responsive and people-centric administration across the state.