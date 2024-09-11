Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted significant progress in border area development during a conclave on September 11, which was attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest. The event, organised by the Indian Army and the Centre for Land Warfare Studies, focused on enhancing development and security in India's border regions.

Khandu emphasised the critical role of Arunachal Pradesh in national security and development. He pointed to substantial improvements in infrastructure across the state's 11 border districts and 29 border blocks over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He remarked, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade, the people of the border areas have witnessed significant development. The impact is visible, and progress is tangible."

The Vibrant Village Programme has been particularly impactful, with ongoing projects including the construction of 1,022 km of roads to connect 124 habitations. Infrastructure improvements are currently underway in 156 villages as part of the program's first phase.

Khandu praised the Indian Army's contributions to regional development through initiatives like Operation Sadbhavna and Project Samaritan, which have improved education and healthcare in border areas. He called for continued support for these programmes.

The chief minister also discussed efforts to synchronise planning between defence forces, central armed police forces, and state representatives to align national security interests with rural development needs.

Tourism emerged as a key focus, with Khandu emphasising its potential to boost the rural economy in border areas. He stressed the importance of collaboration with the Indian Army to promote sustainable development and ensure local communities benefit from tourism growth.