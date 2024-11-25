Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the transformation of Namsai district into a hub of learning and excellence, highlighting the proposed Medical College, Nursing College, and the government's commitment to establishing a Fishery College.

The Arunachal chief minister held a meeting with the local Gaon Burahs, NGOs, tribal bodies and government officials of the district.

During the meeting, CM Khandu also announced a new convention centre and a football academy.

Discussions focused on education and sustainable progress were held, along with paving the way for a roadmap for holistic development in the region.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Puinnyo Apum, minister Likha Soni attended the meeting.

Namsai is steadily transforming into a center of learning and excellence with the proposed Medical College, Nursing College and our commitment to establishing a Fishery College. Also announced for a new convention centre and a football academy.



Had a meaningful meeting with the… pic.twitter.com/2Zgc0BpQsz — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 25, 2024

The Arunachal CM took to his official X handle to share the details. He stated, "Had a meaningful meeting with the local Gaon Burahs, NGOs, tribal bodies and government officials of Namsai district. Together, we discussed the roadmap for holistic development in the region, focusing on education and sustainable progress."