Arunachal CM highlights tourism, hydropower and connectivity at ICPP Growth Conference in New Delhi

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in the ICPP Growth Conference 2026 held in New Delhi, hosted by the Isaac Centre for Public Policy.

During the conference, discussions focused on nation-building, investment in education, tourism development, preservation of cultural heritage, and creating an enabling environment for people and businesses to grow.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the immense potential of the state, describing it as resilient and resource-rich. He spoke about key initiatives such as the Vibrant Villages Programme, expansion of highway infrastructure, and hydropower development projects aimed at improving connectivity and strengthening communities.

Khandu said investments in people and opportunities are essential for inclusive growth and long-term progress.

The conference brought together policymakers, experts and leaders to deliberate on development strategies and public policy priorities for India’s future.