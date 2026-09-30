Arunachal CM highlights water security challenges in Siang Valley

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu held an interaction with members of Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), government officers and officials from across the Siang Valley at Yingkiong, focusing on water-related risks and long-term water security in the region.

In a post shared on X, Khandu highlighted the twin challenges facing the Siang Valley: the possibility of sudden, exceptionally high upstream water flows with limited warning and water scarcity during the dry winter months.

Referring to experiences in Sikkim and other parts of the Himalayan region, the Chief Minister noted that extreme water-related events can quickly turn into major disasters for downstream communities. He stressed the importance of preparedness and responsible water management to address these challenges.

Khandu also highlighted the role of water storage in ensuring availability during dry periods and strengthening resilience against extreme water events. The discussion comes amid broader conversations surrounding the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The Chief Minister emphasised that effective water management, adequate storage and advance preparation are important for improving water security and protecting communities across the Siang Valley.