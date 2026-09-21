Arunachal CM holds consultative meeting on Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired a consultative and interactive meeting with officers and officials from Siang and Upper Siang districts to discuss the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, its significance and various technical aspects associated with it.

Khandu said tribal officers and officials maintain a close connection with their respective communities and have a better understanding of the aspirations, concerns and sentiments of the people. He said their insights are therefore important in taking forward development initiatives.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the project in greater detail while also reflecting on the questions, concerns and apprehensions that may exist among local communities, according to the Chief Minister.

The discussions focused on understanding the project and its technical aspects, while taking into account the perspectives and concerns of people in the affected and surrounding areas.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of consultations with local stakeholders as the state discusses the significance and various aspects of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.