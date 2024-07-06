Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu marked the 89th birthday of His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama with a heartfelt tribute at Urgelling, the revered birthplace of the 6th Dalai Lama. In a gesture symbolizing commitment to His Holiness's enduring message of peace, compassion, and environmental stewardship, Chief Minister Khandu led a tree planting ceremony.

"This initiative," Chief Minister Khandu stated, "embodies the profound impact and timeless wisdom of His Holiness on our lives and the world." The saplings, now rooted in Urgelling's sacred soil, are intended to grow as a testament to these values.

Earlier, Chief Minister Khandu had declared the birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama as the Universal Day of Compassion, celebrated annually on July 6th. This tribute, he emphasized, honors His Holiness's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to humanity.

"May this special day," Chief Minister Khandu urged, "inspire us all to embrace compassion, empathy, and kindness, fostering a more harmonious world."