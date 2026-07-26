Arunachal CM honours 2/9 Gorkha Rifles for service in Tawang's Mago–Chuna sector

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has lauded the 2/9 Gorkha Rifles for their exemplary service in the Mago–Chuna sector of Tawang district, as the battalion moves to its next assignment after serving in the frontier region for over 33 months.

In a post on X, Khandu thanked the battalion for its dedication, stating that its service strengthened both national security and the bond between the Army and the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He also presented a Chief Minister's Commendation Certificate in recognition of the unit's outstanding contribution.

The commendation highlighted the battalion's operational efficiency in the high-altitude region, where it served through three severe winter seasons. Besides its security role, the unit undertook extensive humanitarian and community outreach initiatives, including rescue operations, medical camps, infrastructure development, promotion of border tourism, environmental conservation and civil-military cooperation.

Among its notable achievements were the rescue of 13 civilians following a road accident at Baisakhi in October 2025, the organisation of 49 medical camps benefiting more than 1,240 people, implementation of welfare projects under Operation Sadbhavana, and plantation of 986 saplings in high-altitude areas.

The battalion also promoted border tourism through initiatives such as the Shangri La Calling Festival, development of Gongkar La Lake, and youth engagement programmes including the Tulung La Bike Rally, Yak Mela and Losar celebrations.

Commending the Commanding Officer and all ranks of the 2/9 Gorkha Rifles, Khandu said the battalion's integrated approach to security, development and humanitarian service has left a lasting legacy in Arunachal Pradesh and significantly strengthened civil-military relations in the border region.