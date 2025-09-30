Arunachal CM inaugurates artisan-cum-handicraft exhibition centre in Chimpu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday highlighted the growing recognition of the state’s tribal attire and handicrafts across India, while inaugurating the new Artisan-Cum-Handicraft Exhibition Centre at Chimpu near Itanagar.

Expressing pride in the rich cultural diversity of Arunachal, Khandu said, “Every tribe’s attire and handicrafts are steadily gaining popularity across the country. The variety of textiles, designs, and indigenous crafts reflects the true essence of our many tribes. With this new infrastructure, our talented artisans will shine even brighter and reach greater heights.”

The newly inaugurated centre features open trade fair grounds, spacious halls, an indoor games arena, and dedicated zones for artisans and self-help groups (SHGs). According to the CM, the facility will serve as a permanent marketplace for craftspeople while also fostering cultural interaction, tourism, and entrepreneurship. “This vibrant space will give a big boost to our Vocal for Local spirit,” he said.

A three-day expo held at the venue showcased traditional weaving, bamboo craft, woodwork, and beadwork, drawing attention to the diverse artistry of the region. Congratulating the artisan community, Khandu lauded their perseverance in preserving Arunachal’s cultural wealth.

“I warmly invite everyone to visit and encourage our local artisans, as they display unique and authentic products that reflect the spirit of Arunachal,” he added.

The CM further emphasized that the centre is envisioned as a platform to connect local artisans with both national and international markets, ensuring that traditional skills and craftsmanship are preserved and passed on to future generations.