Arunachal CM inaugurates Buddhist monastery in Upper Subansiri, attends Abbot enthronement

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 10 inaugurated a Buddhist monastery in the remote Taksing area of Upper Subansiri district, underlining the region’s spiritual and cultural significance.

Khandu also attended the enthronement ceremony of Aka Tulku Tsering Chaijee Rinpoche as the Abbot (Khenpo) of the Tsari Taksing Gajang Shedup Dargeyling Gonpa, which was formally opened on the occasion.

Describing Taksing as a place of “profound spiritual heritage”, the chief minister said the newly inaugurated gonpa was expected to serve as a guiding centre of faith and values for future generations.

In a post on X, Khandu said he offered Mandala and ceremonial khadas to the sacred portrait of Dalai Lama, praying for “compassion, wisdom, and universal brotherhood to guide humanity”.

He said he was hopeful that the monastery would “illuminate lives with faith and values”, adding that he participated in the “solemn enthronement ceremony” of Aka Tulku Tsering Chaijee Rinpoche La and sought blessings “for peace, harmony, and the well-being of all beings”.

Extending his wishes to the newly enthroned abbot, the chief minister said, “May he be blessed with long life, good health, and wisdom to guide devotees on the path of compassion and enlightenment.”