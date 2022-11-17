The unique bamboo gate entrance of the newly constructed full-fledged airport of Itanagar, capital of Arunachal Pradesh is getting limelight all over the world as it represents the Hornbill bird and love for bamboo among the tribals.

This Bamboo gate depicts Hornbill a state bird of Arunachal Pradesh. Designed by local architecture, Aroty Panyang, the gate will welcome people entering the state through Donyi Polo airport.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Aroty Panyang, who designed the unique Bamboo gate, informed that as she is greatly inspired by the Hornbill which is also a state bird of Arunachal Pradesh, she decided to design the gate accordingly with a resemblance to the unique bird.



Highlighting the importance of bamboo in tribal society, Aroty Panyang said that the bamboo gate will give a sense of pride to the people and inspire the present and future generations about the culture and tradition of the State.

Aroty informed that it took her five months to make and design the gate. She said she faced many difficulties as she started the project with during monsoon season with 15 bamboo artisans.

“We took the whole structure offsite to do prefabrication and which was installed later at the present site”, she said.

“Bamboo is a good material and tribal people know very well how to make good use of it for various purposes”, she added.

"If you put a hat and a raincoat & boots on a bamboo structure it will last forever," Aroty said.

Built on an area of 2500sq.feet with bamboo and cane, the 23 feet-high and 82 feet wide structure has been constructed to allow unhindered movement of heavy vehicles and airport traffic.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that the 4 km, 4 lane road towards the airport has been inaugurated today along with the Unique Bamboo entrance gate depicting the great Hornbill state bird.

Pema Khandu highlighted the role of Bamboo among the tribal communities of Arunachal and stated that Bamboo is the identity of Tribals. The Chief Minister also praised Aroty Panyang for designing the unique bamboo entrance gate.

Khandu also appreciated the efforts of the 15 artisans who helped and supported Aroty Panyang in making the gate. He said that the design of the welcome gate is inspiring and symbolizes our deep connection with tribal culture.

Many bamboo hubs are coming up in northeastern states and with the help of technology and innovation bamboo will be a game changer in the days to come, he said.



As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the greenfield ‘Donyi Polo airport’ on November 19, 2022, whose foundation stone was laid by him on February 9, 2019. Named after ‘Donyi Polo’, the deity revered by the indigenous communities of the state, the airport will fulfil an important aspiration of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and upper Assam.