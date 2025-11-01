Arunachal CM inaugurates major infrastructure push in West Kameng's Thrizino-Buragaon

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 1 inaugurated and laid foundation stones for over 20 infrastructure projects in West Kameng district, marking a significant development push for the Thrizino-Buragaon Assembly constituency.

The chief minister dedicated three completed road projects to the public, including improvements to the Palizi (NH-13) to Thrizino ADC headquarters road, strengthening of Thrizino township road, and construction of a cement concrete road connecting the helipad to NH-13 via the PWD circuit house.

Among the key projects for which foundation stones were laid are two reinforced concrete bridges—one spanning 80 metres over the Dinkho River and another over the Tenga Chu River, both in the Singchung sub-division. These bridges are expected to significantly improve connectivity in the region.

The development package also includes sports infrastructure, with badminton halls planned for Bhalukpong and Thrizino, and a FIFA-certified artificial football turf at Buddha Stadium in Bomdila. Educational facilities will see upgrades through the construction of an auditorium at Government Higher Secondary School, Thrizino, infrastructure development at Government Secondary School, Bhalukpong, and hostel facilities at two NSCBAV campuses.

Township roads in Singchung ADC headquarters and Bhalukpong EAC headquarters will be improved under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Special Road Development Programme (CMCSRDP). Several roads are set for upgradation under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, including routes from 64 Mile Camp to Sera via Wanghoo and from Tenga Cantonment Road to the helipad.

Government quarters for the Department of Agriculture at both Bhalukpong and Thrizino, along with a divisional office building for the newly created PWD Thrizino Division, are also part of the planned infrastructure.

The chief minister also participated in the bhumi pujan ceremony for the proposed Grong Buddha Park at Singchung, attended by Home Minister Mama Natung and MLAs from Tawang and West Kameng. The park will feature a large Buddha statue, monastery, stupas, museum, water body, guest house, hostel, library, cafeteria, office and reception centre, along with visitor amenities including parking, kiosks and gardens.

"Once completed, it will serve as a serene centre of faith and reflection while also promoting tourism, local livelihood, and cultural preservation in the region," Khandu stated.