Arunachal CM inaugurates NCC Academy, calls for disciplined and responsible youth

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday, August 10, inaugurated the newly constructed NCC Academy Complex at Pasighat in East Siang district, saying the facility, along with a new scholarship scheme and an upcoming Army-led mentorship programme, would strengthen the ecosystem for preparing the state’s youth for leadership and careers in the Armed Forces.

Inaugurating the academy, Khandu said the facility would provide NCC cadets with opportunities to develop discipline, leadership, physical fitness, patriotism and a spirit of service.

“The youth are the greatest strength of Arunachal Pradesh. Our responsibility is not merely to provide them education and employment opportunities, but also to build their character and instil in them the values of discipline, responsibility and service,” he said.

Khandu said the state government had launched the Chief Minister’s Frontier Sainik School Scholarship Scheme to encourage more Arunachali youth to pursue careers as officers in the Armed Forces.

Under the scheme, financial assistance will be provided to Arunachali students studying at eight notified Sainik Schools and the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun, he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that an Indian Army-led officer-level coaching-cum-mentorship programme for Arunachal students would begin soon. The programme will provide guidance to students aspiring to join Sainik and Military Schools and eventually pursue careers as Armed Forces officers.

“I see the NCC Academy, the Frontier Sainik School Scholarship Scheme and the Indian Army-led mentorship programme as complementary initiatives. Together creating a stronger ecosystem for discipline, leadership, military education and national service,” Khandu said.

He urged NCC cadets to look beyond conventional career options and aspire to leadership positions in the Armed Forces.

Recalling the NCC’s role in shaping generations of young Indians, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh, as a strategically important frontier state, would benefit from a stronger NCC network.

He expressed confidence that the Pasighat academy would emerge as a major training centre for NCC cadets from Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast, providing modern facilities and opportunities to interact with trained Armed Forces personnel.

Khandu also urged youngsters to use artificial intelligence and social media responsibly. He said AI could transform education, employment and communication, but young people needed to understand its limitations and use the technology responsibly.

“Technology is a powerful tool. Artificial Intelligence can open up tremendous opportunities for our youth, but we must also understand its limitations and use it responsibly,” he said.

He asked cadets to use social media positively, remain alert to misinformation and cyber risks, and develop the ability to distinguish reliable information from misleading content.

Khandu said the discipline and critical thinking developed through NCC training were particularly important in the digital age and stressed that technology should help young people realise their potential rather than distract them from education, physical fitness and social responsibility.

Highlighting the role of young people in nation-building, he said the goal of a developed India could not be achieved without the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Viksit Bharat cannot be achieved without a Viksit Arunachal, and a Viksit Arunachal cannot be built without empowered, disciplined and responsible youth,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government would continue to support opportunities for young people in education, sports, skill development, entrepreneurship and leadership, while encouraging them to explore careers in the Armed Forces and other national services.

He congratulated the NCC authorities, government departments and agencies involved in establishing the academy and called upon parents, educational institutions and society to encourage more youngsters to join the NCC.