Arunachal CM inaugurates new academic block at Tsongkhapa English School in Lungla
Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the new academic block of Tsongkhapa English School in Lungla on Friday. He said the facility will strengthen learning conditions and support better education in the region.
- Khandu said the facility will improve students' learning environment in the region
- He linked better school infrastructure with stronger educational quality and outcomes
- The school draws inspiration from Je Tsongkhapa's values of wisdom and compassion
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on June 20 inaugurated the newly constructed Academic Block of Tsongkhapa English School at Thrillam in Lungla, reaffirming the state government's commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure in border areas.
Named after the revered Buddhist master Je Tsongkhapa, the institution reflects the values of wisdom, compassion, discipline and the pursuit of knowledge, Khandu said during the inauguration.
Expressing happiness over the addition of the new facility, the Chief Minister said the academic block would help provide a better learning environment for students and contribute to improving the quality of education in the region.
He noted that investments in educational infrastructure are crucial for nurturing young minds and preparing future generations to become responsible citizens and leaders.
"May this institution continue to nurture enlightened minds and responsible citizens for generations to come," Khandu said.
The inauguration marks another step in the state's efforts to enhance educational opportunities and create modern learning facilities for students across Arunachal Pradesh.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today