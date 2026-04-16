Arunachal CM inaugurates new facilities at Itanagar college, pushes tech-led education focus

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated three new infrastructure projects at Dera Natung Government College on April 16, marking a significant boost to the state's higher education network.

The facilities include a new administrative block, a prefabricated badminton-cum-judo hall, and a recreation hall, dedicated to the college's 4,600 students and faculty across arts, science, and commerce streams.

Khandu described the development as a milestone in addressing infrastructure gaps in educational institutions. He pointed to recent additions like the anthropology department, boys' and girls' hostels, and an extended academic building, with assurances of funding for future needs such as extra classrooms.

Paying homage to the college's namesake, late education minister Dera Natung, Khandu praised the institution's academic progress under principal M Q Khan and stressed its role in youth empowerment.

Sports emerged as a key focus, with the new halls expected to foster discipline and leadership. Khandu highlighted Arunachal's rise to fifth place nationally and top in the Northeast at the Khelo India Tribal Games, urging students to embrace healthy lifestyles.

The chief minister announced full government sponsorship for students admitted to the world's top 150 universities, alongside "Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029" to align with National Education Policy 2020. Infrastructure upgrades now pair with academic changes for global standards.

Technology integration drew emphasis, including AI initiatives and Vidya Samiksha Kendras for real-time monitoring. Two science centres with planetariums in Namsai and Dirang received approvals to spark scientific interest.

Khandu pushed skill development amid growth in hydropower, MSMEs, startups, and entrepreneurship, citing schemes like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana and a new investment park. A fresh "Arunachal Creative Economy" cell in his office will champion local arts, music, and weaving talents.

He called on students to prioritise discipline and innovation, vowing ongoing support for the college.

Others present included advisor to home and education minister Muchu Mithi, corporator Techi Mema, private education regulatory commission member Joram Anya, deputy commissioner Toko Babu, higher and technical education director Milorai Modi, and principal M Q Khan.