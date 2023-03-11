The Rama Krishna Mission School in Lumdung, East Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, has recently been gifted with new infrastructure, including an Administrative block (Saradananda Bhawan), Academic block (Vivekananda Bhawan), Activity Block (Nivedita Bhawan), and Jambey Tashi Science Laboratory. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, among others.

Chief Minister Khandu praised the quality of the newly created buildings, crediting Swami Sarvagananda, the Secretary of the school, for overseeing the execution of the infrastructure personally. The Chief Minister also commended the people of Lumdung for donating land free of cost to establish the school infrastructure.

In his speech, Chief Minister Khandu expressed his gratitude to the central government for its proactive support, which has enabled the state government to invest in sectors like education, health, and connectivity. He stated that since 2018, the government has spent Rs 36.75 crore on the establishment and development of the Lumdung Rama Krishna Mission School.

Khandu also acknowledged the role of Rama Krishna Mission schools in providing quality education to the youth of the state, revealing that Rs 7 crore grants-in-aid has been allocated for the school at Narottamnagar. Additionally, Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a Golden Jubilee Hall, and Rs 6 crore has been allocated for the construction of a boys hostel at Rama Krishna Mission School at Narottamnagar. Further, Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for improving the internal roads and Rs 5 crore for constructing new staff quarters at Rama Krishna Mission School in Aalo.

In his speech, Chief Minister Khandu emphasized the state government's commitment to overhauling the education scenario of the state. He shared that the government has closed down approximately 700 schools, which were either defunct or had zero enrollment. Khandu expressed his intention to concentrate on running schools with proper infrastructure, sufficient number of teachers as well as students providing quality education.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister, along with Union Law Minister Rijiju, inaugurated the three-day inter-tribe youth festival - Yuva Samanvay. Chief Minister Khandu also unveiled the statue of 'Ato Ringso,' the great grandfather of the Natung clan, and inaugurated the convention hall named after him.

The establishment of the Rama Krishna Mission School in Lumdung, East Kameng, is a welcome development for the people of the western sector of Arunachal Pradesh. The school is expected to provide quality education to the youth of the state, helping them build a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

