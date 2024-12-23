Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Chief Engineer PHE & Water Supply Department, Central Zone Office on December 23, at Bene in West Siang district.

The central zone office will provide administrative convenience for 9 PHE Divisions (Pasighat, Yingkong, Pangin, Aalo, Mechuka, Basar, Likabali, Daporijo, and Kodukha) under 3 circles, namely Bene, Pangin, and Basar.

CM Khandu was accompanied by state Home Minister Mama Natung; Health Minister Biyuram Wahge; Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona; Minister IPR & Labour Nyato Dukam; local MLA Topin Ete; among others.

The Arunachal Chief Minister also held discussions with retired government officials at Aalo, who continue to work tirelessly for the development of their areas even after retirement.

He lauded their dedication to implementing government policies at the grassroots level which aligns perfectly with the PM's vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and Antyodaya.

"Their commitment serves as a beacon of hope and motivation for all of us to ensure inclusive and sustainable development across Arunachal Pradesh. Grateful for their valuable insights and efforts in empowering the community," CM Khandu added.