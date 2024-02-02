Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu dedicated three projects worth about Rs 70 crore in the capital city, Itanagar.

The projects are -Double lane steel arch bridge at Borum, Bypass Road from Pappu-Nallah bridge point to Sood and Composite bridge over the Pachin River to connect the railway station.



The projects were launched in the presence of MLA Techi Kaso, Advisor to PWD Min Phurpa Tsering and Commissioner PWD Kaling Tayeng, IAS.

These projects are integral to alleviating traffic congestion in the Itanagar capital complex.



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A total of seven bridges are being completed in the Capital Complex Area including the two dedicated today to further strengthen the infrastructure.

CM stated that More roads will be built such as a 30 km double-lane highway connecting Naharlagun Railway Station and Donyi Polo Airport.

This will facilitate a seamless flow of commuters from the railway station to the airport. Furthermore, the CC pavements all over the capital region are in the completion phase.

Khadu stated that his government is committed to working for a more efficient and accessible Itanagar for all its residents.

In his speech, he mentioned that the ropeway is under plan in Itanagar which will enable a smooth flow of traffic in the Capital Complex Region.