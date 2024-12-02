Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed walkway along the Yomgo River at Puak Ghat, Aalo, hailing it as a transformative project blending nature's charm with modern design.

The riverfront walkway, developed at an initial cost of Rs 4.95 crore, is poised to enhance the quality of life for Aalo residents and boost tourism in the region.

The walkway is more than an infrastructural development—it is a space for recreation, safety, and economic growth.

Key benefits outlined for Aalo residents include:

Recreational Space: A scenic area for relaxation, exercise, and socializing, promoting physical and mental well-being.

Tourism and Economic Boost: Expected to attract visitors, creating income opportunities for local families and fostering economic development.



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Enhanced Safety and Infrastructure: Modern amenities like parking, public utilities, and illumination ensure accessibility and security, while RCC retaining walls protect against erosion and flooding.

Community Pride: A source of pride symbolizing Aalo's progress and improved quality of life.

The project faced significant challenges, including rising river levels during monsoons, land disputes, and disruptions caused by-elections and landslides along transportation routes. Despite these setbacks, the project reached completion, underscoring the dedication of all stakeholders.

Unforeseen circumstances led to supplementary work such as extending the RCC retaining wall and RRM structures, requiring an additional ₹3.03 crore. A further proposal of ₹1.53 crore has been submitted for creating a parking facility, extending the walkway, and adding sit-out areas near the cafeteria, aimed at enhancing functionality and visitor convenience.

Terming the walkway a “true delight,” CM Khandu expressed his appreciation for the collective efforts behind the project. “This riverfront symbolizes our commitment to progress and the well-being of the people of Aalo. Its completion reflects resilience and the shared vision for a vibrant, prosperous community,” he said.

The Yomgo Riverfront Walkway is now set to become a hub for recreation and tourism, marking a significant step toward sustainable urban development in Arunachal Pradesh.