Arunachal CM inaugurates Wudong Mentoh Rhododendron Festival 2026 in Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 11, inaugurated the Wudong Mentoh Rhododendron Festival 2026 at Khrimu Village in Tawang district, celebrating the unique confluence of nature, culture and community spirit.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of hills adorned with vibrant rhododendron blooms, the festival highlights the natural beauty of the region while showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Tawang. The event brought together local residents, tourists and dignitaries, creating a lively atmosphere that reflected the warmth and traditions of the Monpa community.

The Wudong Mentoh Festival, which translates to “Festival of Rhododendrons,” serves as a platform to promote eco-tourism and preserve indigenous customs. Visitors were treated to traditional music and dance performances, local handicrafts and authentic regional cuisine, offering an immersive cultural experience.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasised the importance of such festivals in promoting sustainable tourism and generating livelihood opportunities for local communities. He noted that the celebration not only honours the region’s rich biodiversity but also strengthens efforts to preserve its cultural identity.

The festival symbolises the arrival of spring in Arunachal Pradesh and underscores the state government’s commitment to promoting tourism while maintaining ecological balance. Events like the Wudong Mentoh Rhododendron Festival continue to position Tawang as a premier destination for nature and cultural tourism in the Northeast.