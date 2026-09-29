Arunachal CM interacts with Siang District officials at Boleng, calls for collective responsibility

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on September 29 interacted with officers and officials of Siang district at Boleng, emphasising the need for timely decisions, constructive dialogue and collective responsibility to safeguard the future of the region.

In a post shared on X, Khandu stressed that the decisions taken today would have far-reaching consequences for future generations. He underscored the importance of acting at the right time, warning that delays or a failure to address pressing issues could affect the lives of generations to come.

Highlighting the importance of dialogue, the Chief Minister said discussions and interactions were essential to building awareness and encouraging responsible action.

He also pointed out that government employees hold considerable social influence in tribal societies and urged them to use their position to promote awareness, encourage a sense of responsibility and work towards the larger public good.

Khandu called for collective efforts to address issues affecting the district and ensure that present-day decisions contribute to a better future for the people of Siang.