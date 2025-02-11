Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu interacted with a group of graduates/post graduates from the state as well as from Nagaland with backgrounds in forestry and environmental studies.

CM Khandu met the Mobius Young Professionals who are undergoing a one-year training programme.

Supported by Mobius Foundation and implemented by North East Leaders Connect (NELC), the initiative is aimed at building Ecopreneurs — leaders who merge conservation with economic sustainability.

Taking to his official X handle, the Arunachal chief minister stated, "Delighted to interact with the Mobius Young Professionals, a dynamic group of graduates/post graduates from Arunachal and Nagaland with backgrounds in forestry and environmental studies undergoing a one-year training program..."

The programme, following the NELC Tawang Declaration 2023, builds on a successful pilot in Nagaland, with Arunachal Pradesh becoming the second state to implement the fellowship.

Further lauding the initiative, CM Khandu on his X wrote, "What sets this initiative apart is its focus on indigenous knowledge—preserving our environment and biodiversity through local wisdom while creating sustainable livelihoods, without external interventions."

Delighted to interact with the Mobius Young Professionals, a dynamic group of graduates/post graduates from Arunachal and Nagaland with backgrounds in forestry and environmental studies undergoing a one-year training program. This initiative, supported by Mobius Foundation and… pic.twitter.com/0ljtmBXc1a — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 10, 2025

Earlier, the chief minister held discussions and meaningful exchanges with like-minded leaders from diverse fields at the North East Leaders Connect (NELC) meet.

"As a dynamic platform, NELC continues to bring together policymakers, entrepreneurs, academicians, sports personalities, and cultural icons to shape a progressive future for Northeast India," CM Khandu stated on X.