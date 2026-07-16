Arunachal CM invites football fans to FIFA World Cup final screening in Itanagar
Pema Khandu has invited football fans to a public screening of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at Itanagar's IG Park. The free CM Fan Park event will also feature live performances as Spain and Argentina meet in New Jersey.
- The free event is being organised at CM Fan Park in Itanagar
- Football lovers, families and friends were urged to attend together
- The screening is scheduled in the early hours of July 20
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has invited football enthusiasts to join him for a live public screening of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina at IG Park in Itanagar in the early hours of July 20.
In a social media post on Thursday, July 16, Khandu urged football lovers, families and friends to attend the free screening organised at the CM Fan Park.
"I warmly invite all football lovers, families, and friends to join me at CM Fan Park for the LIVE Screening of the FIFA World Cup Final 2026," the chief minister said.
The event will also feature a series of entertainment programmes, including live performances by winners of Arunachal Idol, Arunachal's Got Talent, Super Dancer, Mr Arunachal and Miss Arunachal.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the stadium in New Jersey, near New York City.
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