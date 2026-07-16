Arunachal CM invites football fans to FIFA World Cup final screening in Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has invited football enthusiasts to join him for a live public screening of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina at IG Park in Itanagar in the early hours of July 20.

In a social media post on Thursday, July 16, Khandu urged football lovers, families and friends to attend the free screening organised at the CM Fan Park.

"I warmly invite all football lovers, families, and friends to join me at CM Fan Park for the LIVE Screening of the FIFA World Cup Final 2026," the chief minister said.



I warmly invite all football lovers, families, and friends to join me at CM Fan Park for the LIVE Screening of the FIFA World Cup Final 2026.



📅 19 July 2026 (Sunday)

🕗 Entertainment Begins: 9:00 PM

⚽ FIFA World Cup Final Kick-off: 12:30 AM (20 July)

📍 IG Park, Itanagar

🎟️… pic.twitter.com/CLiR4gWc4S — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 16, 2026

The event will also feature a series of entertainment programmes, including live performances by winners of Arunachal Idol, Arunachal's Got Talent, Super Dancer, Mr Arunachal and Miss Arunachal.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the stadium in New Jersey, near New York City.